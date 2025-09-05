Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 2.1% this fiscal

Currency in circulation up 2.1% this fiscal

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation slipped 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 38.01 lakh crore as on August 29, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.5% on the week to Rs 49.40 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 5.7% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.1% so far while the reserve money has added 2.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

