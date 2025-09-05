Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sep 05 2025
Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Fiem Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

Akshar Spintex Ltd lost 7.14% to Rs 0.52 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd tumbled 7.06% to Rs 183.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 677 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 0.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 147.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd dropped 6.56% to Rs 557.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16254 shares in the past one month.

Fiem Industries Ltd plummeted 5.76% to Rs 2053. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7673 shares in the past one month.

Sep 05 2025

