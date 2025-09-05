Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Vision Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Aditya Vision Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed 7.14% to Rs 59.98 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 489.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 443.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd lost 4.56% to Rs 494.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.12 lakh shares in the past one month. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd tumbled 4.02% to Rs 1415.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8765 shares in the past one month. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup fell 4.02% to Rs 41.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44941 shares in the past one month.