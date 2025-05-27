Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.77% to Rs 21.63 crore

Net loss of Cyber Media (India) reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.77% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 86.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.6325.68 -16 86.72101.80 -15 OPM %-2.088.26 --0.125.17 - PBDT-0.182.88 PL 0.076.82 -99 PBT-0.262.77 PL -0.206.41 PL NP-0.530.96 PL -9.743.40 PL

