Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 667.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 667.33% to Rs 463.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 749.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.27% to Rs 962.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 2849.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2536.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

