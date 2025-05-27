Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 667.33% in the March 2025 quarter



Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 749.63 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 667.33% to Rs 463.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 749.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.27% to Rs 962.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 2849.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2536.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales749.63657.42 14 2849.552536.34 12 OPM %30.9931.09 -30.2427.53 - PBDT746.68350.04 113 1910.731089.74 75 PBT716.10324.42 121 1797.64988.61 82 NP463.3960.39 667 962.14575.21 67

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

