Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 89.53 crore

Net loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 89.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.31% to Rs 340.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 456.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

89.53114.16340.60456.013.788.08-2.026.590.204.87-23.0712.12-3.84-1.73-41.01-10.16-2.170.03-42.66-14.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News