Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 73.81% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.84% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.1812.86 41 70.1054.41 29 OPM %14.3016.87 -14.7815.14 - PBDT2.832.13 33 10.988.51 29 PBT2.651.89 40 10.367.58 37 NP2.191.26 74 8.106.17 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 37.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story