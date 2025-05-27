Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 1.43% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 65.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 702.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

