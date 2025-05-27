Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 1.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 1.43% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.76% to Rs 136.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 65.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 702.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.31205.79 -34 702.07823.46 -15 OPM %17.3214.76 -14.7213.27 - PBDT27.3429.08 -6 113.63112.95 1 PBT21.7921.85 0 91.1985.25 7 NP15.8616.09 -1 65.7462.98 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 37.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story