G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 30.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.195.73 25 30.1228.20 7 OPM %5.84-26.88 -6.04-2.80 - PBDT0.45-1.78 LP 1.72-1.08 LP PBT0.23-2.00 LP 0.85-1.76 LP NP0.24-1.95 LP 0.85-1.77 LP

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

