Cyient DLM rises after joining hands with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

Cyient DLM advanced 1.71% to Rs 643.70 after the company announced partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the ground-breaking micro vapor cycle system (Micro VCS), aimed to revolutionize aircraft cooling technology.

The company has inked a 16-year program forecast to develop liquid cooling loops that will be used in select applications of Micro VCS.

Micro VCS is poised to redefine cabin temperature control. Crafted meticulously while prioritizing sustainability and efficiency, Micro VCS represents a leap forward in shaping the future of aircraft.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, We are honoured to have been selected by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to work with them on Micro VCS. This strategic collaboration brings to market the collective strengths in aviation technology of Honeywell AT and Cyient DLM, to drive forward the development of Micro VCS.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.44% as against Rs 15.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operation was at Rs 389.40 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 33.44% year on year.

