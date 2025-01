Coal India announced that Achyut Ghatak took over the charge as Director (Technical), Coal India (CIL) on 23 January 2025. He succeeds Dr. B Veera Reddy who stepped down on 31 August 2024 on attaining the age of superannuation. P M Prasad, Chairman, CIL held the additional charge during the intervening period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News