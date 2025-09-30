D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.43% fall in NIFTY and a 28.85% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.95, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24653. The Sensex is at 80424.93, up 0.07%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 0.52% in last one month.