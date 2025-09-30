Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Umiya Buildcon Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2025.

IFGL Refractories Ltd soared 17.58% to Rs 291.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6034 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd spiked 16.09% to Rs 33.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57064 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Buildcon Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 103.47. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7134 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd jumped 14.58% to Rs 169.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11309 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd rose 14.13% to Rs 223.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16793 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

