D & H India consolidated net profit rises 67.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 55.20 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 67.33% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 55.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.2042.907.526.362.981.942.111.431.691.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News