D.P. Abhushan reports over twofold rise in Q3 PAT; board OKs Rs 600 crore QIP issue

D.P. Abhushan has reported 123.4% jump in net profit to Rs 37.33 crore on a 41.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1084.14 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose by 39.3% YoY to Rs 1035.78 crore during the period under review. This was on account of higher raw material costs (up 113.65% YoY), higher employee costs (up 49.3% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 43.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 49.38 crore, up by 121.7% from Rs 22.27 crore in Q3 FY24.

Separately, D.P. Abhushan informed that its board approved a proposal to raise funds through qualified institutions placement of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore.

D. P. Abhushan is engaged in manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, silver jewellery and other precious Metals. Over the years, the company has expanded into a retail chain with branches in Ratlam, Indore, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Bhilwara, Kota & Banswara.

The scrip fell 2.29% to currently trade at Rs 1755.15 on the BSE.

