D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 123.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.63% to Rs 1084.14 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 123.46% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.63% to Rs 1084.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 765.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1084.14765.465.053.7651.3423.7449.3822.2737.3416.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News