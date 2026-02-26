Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 521, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.53% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 0.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52105.3, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 522.75, up 0.12% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 3.53% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 0.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.