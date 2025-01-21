UCO Bank Q3 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 639 cr

The private lender's standalone net profit increased 27.04% to Rs 638.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 502.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The banks total income grew 15.48% to Rs 7,405.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Total business also saw an increase of 12.28% YoY to Rs 4,88,911 crore as of 31 December 2024, up from Rs 4,35,456 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

On the deposits front, UCO Bank's total deposits rose by 9.36% YoY to Rs 2,80,256 crore as of 31 December 2024, compared to Rs 2,56,261 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Gross advances increased 16.44% YoY to Rs 2,08,655 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 1,79,195 crore a year ago. Notably, advances in the Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) sectors registered significant gains.

RAM (Retail, Agri & MSME) business stood at Rs 1,14,350 crore as on 31.12.2024 as against Rs 93,720 crore as on 31.12.2023, registering a growth of 22.01% YoY basis.

The banks retail advances surged by 31.01% YoY to Rs 50,055 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by growth in home and vehicle loans, which increased by 19.35% and 51.93%, respectively. Agriculture advances also saw a growth of 20.04% to Rs 28,033 crore, while MSME advances grew by 12.75% to Rs 36,262 crore.

In terms of operational performance, UCO Bank posted a 41.73% increase in operating profit, which stood at Rs 1,586 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 1,119 crore for the same period last year.

During the quarter Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 19.62% YoY to Rs 2,378 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.17% from 2.84% a year earlier.

The bank's asset quality improved significantly, with gross NPA reducing to 2.91% as of 31 December 2024, down from 3.85% as on 31 December 2023. Net NPA also showed improvement, declining to 0.63% in Q3 FY25 from 0.98% in Q3 FY24.

Credit to Deposit Ratio stood at 74.45% as on 31.12.2024.

UCO Banks capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.25% as of 31 December 2024, with the Tier 1 capital ratio at 14.17%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 96.16% as on 31.12.2024.

The banks business per employee also showed positive growth, increasing to Rs 22.98 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 20.06 crore in the same period of the previous year.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. As of 31 December 2024, Bank had a network of 3,263 domestic branches and 2 overseas branches, each in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Iran. Out of the total branches, the bank has 2010 (61%) branches in rural & semi-urban areas. The bank has 2,478 ATMs and 10,653 BC Points, making the total number of 16,397 touch points as on 31st December 2024.

The scrip declined 1.06% to settle at Rs 44.07 on the BSE.

