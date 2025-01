Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit rises 144.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.38% to Rs 103.98 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors rose 144.24% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 131.38% to Rs 103.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.103.9844.9468.2166.9870.5829.8069.3028.1751.5121.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News