Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

To manufacture and assemble complete rear fuselage for Dassault's Falcon 6X

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies (DTL) have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, the Falcon 6X. This milestone follows the successful industrialisation by DTL of the rear fuel tank, whose commercial production has already commenced with deliveries made to Dassault Aviation.

Building on the long-term involvement of DASSAULT Aviation on the Make In India policy and a previous collaboration established in January 2024, under which Dynamatic undertook the manufacturing of flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X, this new agreement marks an expansion of Dynamatic's role in the Falcon 6X to now include the complete rear fuselage assembly. This development reinforces Dynamatic's position as a trusted supplier in the aerospace sector and further supports India's Make in India initiative by promoting indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The Falcon 6X is recognized globally for its exceptional range, comfort, and advanced technology. Dassault Aviation's ongoing efforts to collaborate with premier suppliers like Dynamatic underscore its dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story