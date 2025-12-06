Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

To manufacture and assemble complete rear fuselage for Dassault's Falcon 6X

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies (DTL) have entered into a strategic agreement for the manufacturing and assembly of the complete rear fuselage (Section 5) for Dassault's latest business jet, the Falcon 6X. This milestone follows the successful industrialisation by DTL of the rear fuel tank, whose commercial production has already commenced with deliveries made to Dassault Aviation.

Building on the long-term involvement of DASSAULT Aviation on the Make In India policy and a previous collaboration established in January 2024, under which Dynamatic undertook the manufacturing of flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X, this new agreement marks an expansion of Dynamatic's role in the Falcon 6X to now include the complete rear fuselage assembly. This development reinforces Dynamatic's position as a trusted supplier in the aerospace sector and further supports India's Make in India initiative by promoting indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.