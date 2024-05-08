Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 412.71 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 12.06% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 412.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.91% to Rs 198.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 1549.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1459.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales412.71416.28 -1 1549.891459.19 6 OPM %15.6620.21 -15.7416.62 - PBDT80.0888.94 -10 287.08278.33 3 PBT71.2880.09 -11 250.82243.38 3 NP52.5259.72 -12 198.19188.92 5

