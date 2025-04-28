Poonawalla Fincorp implements AI-powered debt management platform

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) has announced the implementation of advanced AI powered debt management platform to transform its debt management processes, redefining the collections journey in the lending sector. This aims to enhance efficiency across processes, strategic designs, and governance framework.

Central to this transformation is an advanced engine that autonomously analyzes data from customer interactions, including digital communications, tele-calling, and field operations. It offers a multi-layered, multi-channel intervention mechanism that enhances efficiency, reducing 4-5 days of manual effort typically needed for managing collection communications. The platform will enable PFL to leverage 100 plus micro-strategies that are aligned with customer profiles, preferred communication channels, and optimal engagement timings.

Implementation of a human less, automated channel allocation process has reduced the time from 3-4 days to under 3 hours, enabling faster customer engagement post-delinquency, across tele-calling and field channels.

