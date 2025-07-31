DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.78% to Rs 1813.57 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 19.72% to Rs 157.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.78% to Rs 1813.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1489.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1813.571489.2566.6568.94211.75176.98211.75176.98157.26131.36

