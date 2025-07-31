Steelcast standalone net profit rises 53.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.75% to Rs 106.69 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 53.75% to Rs 19.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.75% to Rs 106.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.106.6977.4525.5925.4529.8720.7326.6617.5419.8812.93

