Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.88% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.99% to Rs 18.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.215.4318.3321.8297.5164.2787.8384.690.74-1.451.10-0.350.74-1.451.10-0.350.51-1.080.81-0.41

