Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 9.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 2645.90 croreNet profit of Welspun Living declined 9.71% to Rs 131.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 2645.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2575.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 639.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 10545.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9679.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
