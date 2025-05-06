Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Invigorated Business Consulting reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sah Polymers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story