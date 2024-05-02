DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 54.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.44% to Rs 16.18 croreNet profit of DE Nora India declined 54.06% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.44% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.26% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 73.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
