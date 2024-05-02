Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 54.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 41.44% to Rs 16.18 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 54.06% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.44% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.26% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 73.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1827.63 -41 73.8073.58 0 OPM %38.6955.77 -28.6933.53 - PBDT7.9716.70 -52 26.3728.52 -8 PBT7.6216.46 -54 25.2227.15 -7 NP5.6612.32 -54 19.0120.28 -6

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

