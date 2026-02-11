Associate Sponsors

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 19.02 crore

Net profit of Deccan Bearings reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.020 0 OPM %0.470 -PBDT0.15-0.05 LP PBT0.15-0.05 LP NP0.15-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

