Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Health Care Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Deccan Health Care Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakka Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Rishabh Instruments Ltd and Mangalam Seeds Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2024.

Pakka Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Rishabh Instruments Ltd and Mangalam Seeds Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deccan Health Care Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 21.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51861 shares in the past one month.

Pakka Ltd tumbled 9.02% to Rs 244.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28538 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd crashed 8.66% to Rs 503.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8296 shares in the past one month.

Rishabh Instruments Ltd corrected 8.53% to Rs 431. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13929 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd shed 7.86% to Rs 259.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6035 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Deccan Health Care reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers trade lower; pharma shares decline for 2nd day

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 119.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 324.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story