Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.150 0 OPM %-20.000 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

