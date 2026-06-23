DEE Development Engineers' subsidiary bags Rs 64 crore windmill tower order

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dee Fabricom India Private Limited, has secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Ganeko Solar Private Limited for the supply of windmill towers.

The contract involves the manufacturing of 15 EN156 Envision-make windmill towers, each weighing 353 metric tonnes, for 3.3 MW wind turbines. The project is scheduled for execution by January 2027.

As per the contract terms, the payment structure includes a 25% advance against a reducing balance Advance Bank Guarantee (ABG), 55% upon material readiness, and the remaining 20% within 15 days from the invoice date. The order also carries a warranty period of 24 months from ex-works readiness.