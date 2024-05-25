Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 6.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 20.96 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 6.01% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.29% to Rs 11.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 76.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.9619.1576.9069.4432.5925.5423.7724.116.764.6718.4415.925.923.7614.8012.383.883.6611.0310.89

