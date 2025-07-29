Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 24.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 2658.75 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 24.35% to Rs 243.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 2658.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2281.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2658.752281.3319.3020.36448.68365.30345.21269.83243.17195.55

