Valson Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 14.57% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.89% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 123.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.7432.47 -15 123.84129.86 -5 OPM %2.883.73 -3.083.25 - PBDT0.650.99 -34 3.023.45 -12 PBT00.30 -100 0.460.72 -36 NP0.37-0.20 LP 0.980.38 158

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

