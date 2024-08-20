Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 188.91 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries declined 3.60% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 188.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.188.91206.6722.3720.6342.2642.6442.2642.6430.8331.98

