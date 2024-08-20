Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 289.00% to Rs 120.55 crore

Net Loss of Edel Finance Co reported to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 289.00% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.5530.99 289 OPM %95.87104.55 -PBDT-32.67-57.57 43 PBT-32.67-57.57 43 NP-9.50-17.59 46

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

