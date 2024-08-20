Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors standalone net profit rises 152.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.78% to Rs 144.10 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors rose 152.35% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.78% to Rs 144.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales144.1082.92 74 OPM %51.1845.97 -PBDT73.7530.77 140 PBT73.7529.53 150 NP55.7722.10 152
