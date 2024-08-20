Jorabat Shillong Expressway standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.61% to Rs 45.35 croreNet profit of Jorabat Shillong Expressway declined 96.36% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 45.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.3531.36 45 OPM %-4.0643.94 -PBDT1.1330.46 -96 PBT1.1130.46 -96 NP1.1130.46 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News