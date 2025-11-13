H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q2 PAT fall 36% YoY to Rs 52 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.73% to Rs 882 after the company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax tumbled 43.22% to Rs 71.11 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 125.23 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA declined 6.1% to Rs 206.23 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 219.52 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 22.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.3% in Q2 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 8.35% YoY to Rs 846.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 317.70 crore (down 39.73%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 84.68 crore (up 12.07% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 108.11 crore (up 73.2% YoY) during the period under review.