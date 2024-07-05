Defence production hits record-high Rs 1.26 lakh crore in FY24

Ministry of Defence has achieved the highest-ever growth in indigenous defence production in value terms during Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, on the back of successful implementation of the policies and initiatives of the Government. As per the data received from all Defence Public Sector undertakings (DPSUs), other PSUs manufacturing defence items and private companies, the value of defence production in the country has gone up to a record-high figure i.e., Rs 1,26,887 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.7% over the defence production of the previous financial year. The value of defence production in FY 2022-23 was Rs 1,08,684 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp