MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

Sep 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App becomes India's first navigation app to offer: AI-powered Live Traffic Signal Timers (in partnership with Bangalore Traffic Police and Arcadis), NHAI Annual Toll Pass Savings (in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India) and Toll Road Distance Travelled. MapmyIndia Mappls, India's leading location tech, IoT and Geospatial Solutions Company today announced the launch of these groundbreaking features in collaboration with Bengaluru Traffic Police, NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) and Arcadis. This marks a huge leap forward in making everyday drives smarter, safer, and more economical for Indian commuters. The new features are currently live now on the Mappls MapmyIndia iOS app. Android users will be able to experience them very soon.

At MapmyIndia Mappls, our mission is to make navigation safer, smarter, and more efficient for every Indian. In partnership with NHAI, Bengaluru Traffic Police, and Arcadis, we are proud to introduce for the first time in India - NHAI Annual Toll Pass Savings, Toll Road Distance travelled and AI-powered live traffic signal timers Bengaluru (soon this will be offered for other cities) within the Mappls App. These innovations will not only help commuters save time, money and stress but also lay the foundation for a smarter mobility ecosystem in India, says Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Group Chairman, MapmyIndia Mappls

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

