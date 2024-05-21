Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Kiri Industries Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2024.

Delhivery Ltd tumbled 10.05% to Rs 392.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58169 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd lost 7.98% to Rs 329. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24913 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd crashed 7.58% to Rs 366.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44621 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd corrected 6.35% to Rs 65.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd slipped 6.13% to Rs 599.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64547 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

