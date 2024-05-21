Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 335.42 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 66.10% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 335.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.66% to Rs 67.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1037.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 999.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales335.42327.34 2 1037.23999.93 4 OPM %5.2415.12 -6.719.75 - PBDT28.0054.90 -49 91.90115.21 -20 PBT24.1151.61 -53 77.50103.29 -25 NP16.8249.61 -66 67.9499.41 -32

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

