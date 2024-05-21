Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 335.42 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 66.10% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 335.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.66% to Rs 67.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1037.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 999.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

335.42327.341037.23999.935.2415.126.719.7528.0054.9091.90115.2124.1151.6177.50103.2916.8249.6167.9499.41

