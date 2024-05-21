Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 335.42 croreNet profit of Vascon Engineers declined 66.10% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 335.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.66% to Rs 67.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1037.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 999.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
