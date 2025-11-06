Delhivery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 2559.32 crore

Net loss of Delhivery reported to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 2559.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2189.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2559.322189.732.662.32124.89139.89-53.228.62-50.3810.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News