HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 8.10% to Rs 4309.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3986.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 30246.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28499.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.81% to Rs 17399.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 117055.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109913.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

