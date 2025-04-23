Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 4885.63 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 31.79% to Rs 457.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 670.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 4885.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4280.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 2261.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1932.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 18463.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15796.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

