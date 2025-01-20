Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 484.75, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 484.75, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Oil India Ltd has risen around 15.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 485.6, up 1.96% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 83.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News