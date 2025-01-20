CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd soars 4.17%, up for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.2, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 1.69% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.2, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has dropped around 7.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 676.55, up 4.29% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 51.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 1.69% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 108.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News