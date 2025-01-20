Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.95, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% jump in NIFTY and a 1.69% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.95, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has slipped around 8.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 304.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

